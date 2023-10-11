Daily roundup: Former hawker graduates with law degree from SUSS — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Former hawker graduates with law degree from SUSS

When he was a young boy, Mr Poh Chee Eng told his mother he wanted to be a lawyer when he grew up. She held on to that hope for years, and was disappointed when he decided to open a prawn noodle hawker stall instead.

But as a hawker herself, Mr Poh’s mother supported him.. » READ MORE

2. 'I couldn't breathe': Aimee Chan binds chest and shaves head to play a man in comeback drama

Nearly a decade after her last drama, Canadian-born Hong Kong actress Aimee Chan has returned to the small screens to portray two different characters - a pair of male-female twins.

In a recent interview with Hong Kong media, the 42-year-old shared about some sacrifices she made... » READ MORE

3. After 10 months in their new home, this couple warn others of their biggest renovation mistakes

The excitement of owning a home can be overwhelming, and that can lead to dubious calls made during the renovation process.

What seemed like a good interior design idea can become your worst nightmare after moving in... » READ MORE

4. 'Desperate measures were needed': Woman sends message begging Foodpanda rider to help catch cockroach in flat

When you are terrified of cockroaches but have to get rid of it, who do you call for help?

For TikTok user Germainlce, she turned to a food delivery rider... » READ MORE

