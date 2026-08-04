Daily roundup: Former RJC, ITE HQ, Depot Lane Industrial Estate earmarked for housing — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. Maju Forest development: Former RJC, ITE HQ, Depot Lane Industrial Estate earmarked for housing, says Alvin Tan

Sites that appear vacant or underused, including the former Raffles Junior College site at Mount Sinai and the former ITE HQ site at Dover-Medway, are among sites which are already intended for housing, said Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan on Tuesday (Aug 4)... » READ MORE

2. Man gets hand stuck in iJooz vending machine, police and SCDF called in

An elderly man got his arm stuck in an iJooz vending machine in Hougang, ultimately requiring assistance from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to be freed.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to TikTok on Monday (Aug 3) by a user who goes by Yan... » READ MORE

3. Super Sushi rolls out viral 'push pop sushi' concept from NYC in Singapore

Been wanting to try the sushi 'push pops' that's been taking over social media?

You can now get your hands on them in Singapore as local chain Super Sushi has just launched its own take on the trend... » READ MORE

4. Christopher Lee's son takes time to warm up to him because he misses so much of his childhood

A tinge of regret descended on Christopher Lee when he talked about his relationship with his young son.

The local actor is mostly based in Taiwan these days and whenever he returns to Singapore, he said Zed would take some time to warm up to him... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com