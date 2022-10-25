Daily roundup: Former Thai idol and Jimmy Lin lookalike Tae weds air stewardess in second marriage — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Former Thai idol and Jimmy Lin lookalike Tae weds air stewardess in second marriage

Former Thai actor Tae has remarried and shared his moment of joy on social media... » READ MORE

2. 'Singapore has learned how to eliminate crime'? Tourist leaves laptop at Starbucks for 1 hour as a test

PHOTO: TikTok/Uptin

Singapore may have one of the lowest crime rates in the world, but low crime doesn't mean no crime, amirite... » READ MORE

3. Couple renovate their 4-room Teck Whye HDB resale flat to perfectly reflect their personalities

PHOTO: 99.co

When it came to finding their matrimonial home, this couple knew they needed a plan that best reflected their hopes, dreams and personalities... » READ MORE

4. ‘I asked who he was secretly sending messages to’: Jayley Woo on how fiancé proposed and why they choose this ROM date

PHOTO: Instagram/Jayley Woo

Local actress Jayley Woo has shared more details about her fiancé and his wedding proposal following her Instagram post on Oct 23 announcing the double whammy of both an engagement and pregnancy... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com