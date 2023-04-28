Daily roundup: Free birdie-themed art exhibition pops up in Little India — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Penis paradise: Free birdie-themed art exhibition pops up in Little India

Chin-Chin, a cheeky and quirky penis-themed art exhibition, has been making heads turn since it popped up in early April in Little India... » READ MORE

2. Amazon retrenches 9,000 workers: Singapore employees 'abruptly cut off from work terminals'

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

A Singapore employee who was laid off said the mood in the office has been sombre, with people crying at their desks... » READ MORE

3. 'I took everything for granted': Ian Fang to leave Mediacorp

PHOTO: Instagram/Ian Fang

A chapter in local showbiz is coming to an end as actor Ian Fang leaves Mediacorp on April 30 after 12 years with the company... » READ MORE

4. Road trips and an EDM concert: How this couple met and got married while serving in the RSAF

PHOTO: Singapore Armed Forces

Sometimes love finds us in the most unlikely of places... » READ MORE

