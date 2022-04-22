Daily roundup: Get a free book at Aesop's VivoCity and Marina Bay Sands stores till April 24 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Get a free book at Aesop's VivoCity and Marina Bay Sands stores till April 24

For five days, luxury skincare brand Aesop will be converting two of its stores to mini libraries as part of its Aesop Women's Library initiative... » READ MORE

2. Car buyer's nightmare: His first car breaks down hours after collection, and then 'detained' by Tampines car dealer for weeks

PHOTO: Nishit Dilip Shah

Buying his first car was supposed to be a joyous milestone for this man, but it quickly turned into a prolonged nightmare... » READ MORE

3. 'Management removed the seat,' says elderly SafeEntry woman at Pasir Ris hawker centre; NEA responds

PHOTO: Facebook/Ryaan Hannafi

Imagine you're performing a physically demanding job, only to be told that you'd have to do it while standing all day... » READ MORE

4. Chris Tong loses over $1,600 in cash and valuables to pickpocket in Switzerland

PHOTO: Instagram/Chris Tong

A scenic trip to Switzerland quickly turned awry for former Mediacorp actress Chris Tong, who lost her bag to a pickpocket... » READ MORE

