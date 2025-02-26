Daily roundup: Geylang Serai lights up as Ramadan bazaar returns with 500 stalls — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Geylang Serai lights up as Ramadan bazaar returns with 500 stalls

Festive lights adorned Geylang Road and Sims Avenue on Tuesday (Feb 25) as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong launched the Hari Raya light-up at Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS)...

2. At least $1.1b lost to scams in Singapore in 2024, up 70.6% from 2023

At least $1.1 billion was lost to scams in Singapore last year, up by 70.6 per cent from 2023.

At least $1.1 billion was lost to scams in Singapore last year, up by 70.6 per cent from 2023.

The number of scam cases rose by 10.6 per cent year-on-year to 51,501 cases, up from 46,563 in 2023, said the police in their annual Scams and Cybercrimes brief on Tuesday (Feb 25)...

3. 'Can't this house get some love?' Kim Jong-kook's hoarding surprises Running Man members

South Korean star Kim Jong-kook gave Running Man members a shock with the state of his home in the most recent episode of the long-running variety show which aired last Sunday (Feb 23)...

4. I tried dining at Singapore's first 'cave' restaurant, here's what you can expect

Ever wanted to explore the Mulu Caves but haven't had the chance to? You can now visit an inspired version of it here in Singapore while enjoying a meal too...

