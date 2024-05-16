Daily roundup: Ghib Ojisan tries hawker dish 'even locals don't know' of - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Looks like an edible UFO': Ghib Ojisan tries hawker dish 'even locals don't know' of

If you follow Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan close enough, you'd know there's no denying that he loves local food... » READ MORE

2. 'I want to give hope': Young North Korean defector joins K-pop talent hunt

K-pop idol hopeful Kim Hak-seong.

PHOTO: Instagram/Make Mate 1

K-pop idol hopeful Kim Hak-seong is making headlines for taking part in the new survival-style reality competition show Make Mate 1 after it was revealed that he is a North Korean defector... » READ MORE

3. 'Respectfully, jaw is on the floor': Netizens gush over PM Lawrence Wong's wife at swearing-in ceremony

PHOTO: TikTok/The Straits Times

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, which was broadcast on Wednesday (May 15) evening, drew many eyeballs.

But there was one person who quite nearly stole the limelight from the newly-minted PM. His wife, Loo Tze Lui... » READ MORE

4. Lucky Plaza's Jollibee replaced with Kimly food court, has stalls like Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice and Tenderbest

PHOTO: Instagram/Kimlycoffeeshop.sg

Wonder what happened to the space that used to be occupied by Jollibee at Lucky Plaza?

It has become a food court by Kimly Coffeeshop... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com