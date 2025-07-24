Award Banner
Daily roundup: Ghim Moh hawker responds to 'unfair' one-star rating over tray incident, calls reviewer 'petty' — and other top stories today

A hawker has expressed her displeasure after receiving a one-star rating for refusing to help remove a stack of trays from a table.
PHOTO: Facebook/Jesline Chua
PUBLISHED ONJuly 24, 2025 9:20 AM

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ghim Moh hawker responds to 'unfair' one-star rating over tray incident, calls reviewer 'petty'

A hawker has voiced her frustration after her stall received a one-star rating from a patron for refusing to help him remove trays at a hawker centre... » READ MORE

2. Youth presses knife against boy's throat, forces him to strip to underwear

A video of a student, believed to be from a primary school, being bullied by a group of boys and threatened with a knife has gone viral... » READ MORE

3. 'It was not how I planned to be a dad': Terence Cao speaks about fatherhood

Local actor Terence Cao has spoken up candidly about fatherhood. 

"I wasn't prepared to be a dad," the 57-year-old told actor-host Allan Wu in the latest episode of YouTube talk show Call Us Daddy, which was released yesterday (July 23)... » READ MORE

4. Singaporeans continue to hold world's most powerful passport in latest ranking

Singaporeans continue to hold the world's most powerful passport, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations out of 227 globally, according to the latest Henley Passport Index released on July 22... » READ MORE

