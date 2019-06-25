Daily roundup: Is GoJek, Grab or Comfort taxis the cheapest - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​GoJek vs Grab vs Comfort Taxis in Singapore - which is the cheapest?

Ride-hailing is a very lucrative business in Singapore. And although there've been many players who've tried to join the fray, few of them ever had a chance against Grab and ComfortDelGro... » READ MORE

2. Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

The police received several reports, between June 16 and 20, of counterfeit $50 dollars being used in convenience stores and retail outlets in the Hougang and Tampines estates... » READ MORE

3. Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband

PHOTO: Screengrab/Mango TV

The celebrity couple recently took part in a Chinese reality show, My Dearest Ladies, where the couple and his mother took a vacation together... » READ MORE

4. Booking.com suspends apartment after hidden camera claims, refunds customer

PHOTO: Facebook/Rubee Woo

Do you get the feeling that someone is watching you? A trio of Malaysian women definitely did, after they discovered a hidden camera in their holiday apartment, with the experience leaving them scarred... » READ MORE