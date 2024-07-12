Daily roundup: Grab's proposed Trans-Cab purchase could lead to higher prices for passengers and drivers — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Grab's proposed Trans-Cab purchase could lead to higher prices for passengers and drivers: CCCS

Ride-hailing giant Grab's proposed takeover of taxi operator Trans-Cab will significantly weaken rival ride-hailing platforms here, which in turn could lead to higher prices for passengers and drivers, said Singapore's competition watchdog... » READ MORE

2. I visit the new food court at Tampines 1 that has Michelin Bib Gourmand and legacy brands, here's what I ate

Easties, rejoice because there's a new food spot in your hood — and it's a good one.

Select Group has opened their second Hawkers' Street outlet at the newly-refurbished Tampines 1 shopping mall... » READ MORE

3. K-pop stars in Singapore: Jackson Wang forces Glenn Yong to dance, Blackpink's Jisoo eats chilli crab

There were hugs aplenty when local singer-actor Glenn Yong reunited with his pal Jackson Wang last night (July 10).

Glenn, 27, and Jackson, 30, were among numerous regional stars who attended Cartier's Trinity 100 pop-up exhibition, and the former shared clips of the after-party on his Instagram Stories... » READ MORE

4. Raining inside lift? Chua Chu Kang Town Council to fix leaking roof following resident's complaint

It was raining — and not just outside it seemed.

After parking his vehicle on level three in a multi-storey carpark, a man went to take the lift and had a surprise waiting for him... » READ MORE

