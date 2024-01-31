Daily roundup: Gram Cafe and Pancakes Singapore closes VivoCity outlet, has 1-for-1 promotion — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'With a heavy heart': Gram Cafe and Pancakes Singapore closes VivoCity outlet, has 1-for-1 promotion

Back in 2019, Singaporeans were elated when the famous Gram Cafe & Pancakes from Osaka announced the opening of their first store in Singapore at VivoCity... » READ MORE

2. Jeanette Aw reprises The Little Nyonya role in upcoming spinoff also starring Zoe Tay, Chen Liping, Jesseca Liu

It's been 16 years since The Little Nyonya aired, and yesterday (Jan 30), Mediacorp announced a spinoff for the ever-popular drama.... » READ MORE

3. Jogger says she was stalked for over an hour in Lavender despite switching route: 'He continued trailing me'

The man who followed her, according to Ahmed (left). French Road at Lavender (right).

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

As safe as Singapore is, it is still important to keep a lookout for one's safety... » READ MORE

4. Widow with 6 children works as fishmonger for 50 years, has no plans to stop despite ailing health

Customers buying fish at Lin's stall at Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

While most are winding down for the night, this 81-year-old fishmonger is just starting her day... » READ MORE

