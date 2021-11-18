Daily roundup: Grandson clarifies why elderly man repairs bicycles at Pasir Ris — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Desire to earn his own expenses': Grandson clarifies why elderly man repairs bicycles at Pasir Ris
"We are grateful to see some people volunteering to start a fundraiser for him but we are financially stable"... » READ MORE
2. John Cho lost 49kg for Cowboy Bebop - and other things to know about Netflix's live-action adaptation
"I felt that I had to have a functional-looking physique. He was lean, he wasn't beefed up"... » READ MORE
3. 'What's wrong with TCM?' Netizens divided over MOH advisory on Chinese medicine claiming to treat Covid-19
They are "not approved by HSA to treat or alleviate symptoms of Covid-19"... » READ MORE
4. 'A female tomboy, not a trans person': Kelly Kimberly Cheong on her Ah Girls Go Army character's name causing a stir
Some in the LGBTQ community called her a "traitor" for accepting a role with such a name... » READ MORE
