Daily roundup: Hospital director rubbishes rumours of feeding tube, says Jimmy Lin recovering at home — and other top stories today

1. Hospital director rubbishes rumours of feeding tube, says Jimmy Lin recovering at home

Jimmy Lin's treatment has gone well and there was never a need to use a nasogastric tube to feed the Taiwanese celebrity, the director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan City said on Aug 23... » READ MORE

2. Day in the life of an air stewardess mum: Morning laundry, pre-flight spin class and a 12-hour shift

PHOTO: TikTok/Nadineodelia

It is common knowledge that being a working mum comes with challenges aplenty... » READ MORE

3. Too cool for you? Sengkang resident's 9 air-con units make neighbours go brr

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Given Singapore's sweltering heat, it isn't surprising that many of us are highly dependent on our air-con. But nine air-con units in a four-room HDB flat... » READ MORE

4. 'Like this also want to complain?' Woman's gripes about hawker chope-ing table backfire

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Desmond Ng, Facebook/Xue Er

It's part of the Singapore culture for diners to chope (reserve) tables at hawker centres with items like tissue packets, water bottles and umbrellas... » READ MORE

