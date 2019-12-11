Daily roundup: How much will it cost a month to subscribe to all the major TV streaming services? - and other top stories today

1. How much will it cost a month to subscribe to all the major TV streaming services?

The streaming wars have arrived, and no matter who wins, your wallet will be the biggest casualty... » READ MORE

2. Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment

The woman, known only as Liu, passed away on Nov 5 after six days in hospital.
A man in China is calling for justice after his wife died six days after giving birth to their child... » READ MORE

3. Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear

He experienced a "sharp pain" while asleep and woke up to a living nightmare... » READ MORE

4. 2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

A red Mitsubishi Triton was seen hurtling towards one of the stationary vehicles, hitting the back of the hatchback before crashing into a car in front of it... » READ MORE

