Daily roundup: Huge fish from Amazon found dead in Sabah lake - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Twitter/KKcity
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Huge fish from Amazon found dead in Sabah lake

The 108kg fish measuring about 2.4m in length, was identified as Arapaima, a native of the Amazon River... » READ MORE

2. US supermarket serves jackfruit sliced like watermelons, Asians horrified

Photo: Facebook/Mei Tan

A Malaysian woman in Illinois, US, was strolling through the aisle of a supermarket when she came across cling-wrapped packages of ready-to-go jackfruit... » READ MORE

3. US driver who hurt Singaporean in hit-and-run escapes jail

Photo: University of Buffalo

Hannah Christensen, 20, was given a conditional discharge last month for injuring Miss Renuka Ramanadhan, also 20, in a hit-and-run accident on the University at Buffalo's North Campus in New York... » READ MORE

4. China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law

Photo: Weibo/KNEWS

On the day of the incident, the mother, surnamed Zhou, had visited her mother-in-law to settle matters regarding her father-in-law's funeral... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out at Pulau Ubin&#039;s fish farm accommodation
Fire breaks out at Pulau Ubin's fish farm accommodation
FairPrice&#039;s new VivoCity outlet defines &#039;Xtra&#039; - with a farm, reverse beer tap, and in-house dining
FairPrice's new VivoCity outlet defines 'Xtra' - with a farm, reverse beer tap, and in-house dining
Home-grown talent chasing the WWE dream
Home-grown talent chasing the WWE dream
Huge fish from Amazon found dead in Sabah lake
Huge fish from Amazon found dead in Sabah lake
Man found guilty of molesting Scoot stewardess on board flight to Singapore
Man found guilty of molesting Scoot stewardess on board flight to Singapore
US supermarket serves jackfruit sliced like watermelons, Asians horrified
US supermarket serves jackfruit sliced like watermelons, Asians horrified
Andy Hui left out of photos with Sammi Cheng and other celebrities
Andy Hui left out of photos with Sammi Cheng and other celebrities
EXO&#039;s Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel&#039;s romance?
EXO's Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel's romance?
Download now: AsiaOne launches new app to replace existing app
Download now: AsiaOne launches new app to replace existing app
US driver who hurt Singaporean in hit-and-run escapes jail
US driver who hurt Singaporean in hit-and-run escapes jail
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car

LIFESTYLE

Free Koi pop pop tea latte from Aug 5, $5.40 Burger King rendang and laksa burger &amp; more deals this week
Free Koi pop pop tea latte from Aug 5, $5.40 Burger King rendang and laksa burger & more deals this week
How a village pond became a quirky tourist attraction in Indonesia in the social media age
How a village pond became a quirky tourist attraction in Indonesia in the social media age
5 reasons to get married during Hungry Ghost Festival
5 reasons to get married during Hungry Ghost Festival
How to preserve breast milk during a blackout
How to preserve breast milk during a blackout

Home Works

10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Buckle Up: Bobby Tonelli spills the beans on growing up in Las Vegas
Buckle Up: Bobby Tonelli spills the beans on growing up in Las Vegas
Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui spotted holding hands on trip to England
Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui spotted holding hands on trip to England
Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Nie Yuan reunite for another drama, fans threaten boycott
Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Nie Yuan reunite for another drama, fans threaten boycott
&#039;Lonely&#039; husband matches with own wife on Tinder
'Lonely' husband matches with own wife on Tinder

SERVICES