Daily roundup: Huge fish from Amazon found dead in Sabah lake - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Huge fish from Amazon found dead in Sabah lake

The 108kg fish measuring about 2.4m in length, was identified as Arapaima, a native of the Amazon River... » READ MORE

2. US supermarket serves jackfruit sliced like watermelons, Asians horrified

Photo: Facebook/Mei Tan

A Malaysian woman in Illinois, US, was strolling through the aisle of a supermarket when she came across cling-wrapped packages of ready-to-go jackfruit... » READ MORE

3. US driver who hurt Singaporean in hit-and-run escapes jail

Photo: University of Buffalo

Hannah Christensen, 20, was given a conditional discharge last month for injuring Miss Renuka Ramanadhan, also 20, in a hit-and-run accident on the University at Buffalo's North Campus in New York... » READ MORE

4. China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law

Photo: Weibo/KNEWS

On the day of the incident, the mother, surnamed Zhou, had visited her mother-in-law to settle matters regarding her father-in-law's funeral... » READ MORE