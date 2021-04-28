Daily roundup: 'Hwa Chong' woman loses job and YouTube channel after accusing passers-by of harassment – and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Hwa Chong' woman loses job and YouTube channel after accusing passers-by of harassment

Barely a day after the 'Hwa Chong' woman's YouTube channel featuring videos of her hurling racist remarks at strangers was brought to light, she was fired from her job... » READ MORE

2. Aspiring Korean actress Cho Ha-na commits suicide, allegedly after being scammed of $2,400 savings

PHOTO: Instagram/ plusian_don

After a particularly difficult youth, things didn't seem to get better in adulthood for aspiring South Korean actress Cho Ha-na... » READ MORE

3. 'Not acceptable behaviour': Malaysian schoolgirl standing up against teacher who made rape jokes in class, faces rape threats

Tiktok/@ant33ater

Ain Husniza, 17, from said class, took to Twitter and TikTok to voice her concerns on the alleged remarks made last Saturday (April 24) – and has since received rape threats from a fellow student... » READ MORE

4. 'Vulgar' and 'pornographic' dance to celebrate Tsinghua University anniversary lambasted online

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/鳳凰秀Fengshows

A short video clip of nine women dancing during the anniversary celebration of a prestigious Chinese university over the weekend was panned... » READ MORE

