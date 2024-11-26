Daily roundup: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Prestige 53kWh is a made-in-Singapore car that's stylish and well-built - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hyundai Ioniq 6 Prestige 53kWh review: A made-in-Singapore car that's stylish and well-built

If you're under 40 years old, the idea of a Singapore-made car will seem like an alien concept to you. After all, we're not exactly a car-friendly nation, what with our exorbitant taxes and restrictive policies that are designed to discourage car usage... » READ MORE

2. Sailing off into the sunset: Singapore Navy retires final 2 Challenger-class submarines

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has retired its last two Challenger-class submarines, making way for the new Invincible-class submarines... » READ MORE

3. Kim Hye-soo endured thigh muscle injury while filming upcoming K-drama Unmasked

Filming in the cold isn't easy, and things got even more challenging for South Korean actress Kim Hye-soo when she suffered an injury on set... » READ MORE

4.Taiwanese artist designs gun that collects, freezes and shoots her tears, inspired by argument with her teacher

Have you ever felt the strong urge to retaliate after someone had hurt you to the point of tears?

Taiwanese artist Yi Fei Chen has, and the incident inspired her to design a tool called the Tear Gun... » READ MORE

