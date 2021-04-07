Daily roundup: I tried this viral TikTok 'carbonara' ramen hack, here's the instant noodle brand that tasted the best — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. I tried this viral TikTok 'carbonara' ramen hack on 4 different types of instant noodles to see which one tasted the best
The recipe involves mixing together ingredients such as a raw egg, Kewpie mayonnaise, grated garlic and ramen seasoning to create a thick, creamy gravy... » READ MORE
2. 'I don't even have a PayPal account': Scam leaves woman with just $7 in bank account
She realised a PayPal user named Sonia Hernan had been transferring money out of her account without her knowledge... » READ MORE
3. This new keto-friendly cafe at Haji Lane has healthy, diabetic-safe gelatos in pandan leaf-wrapped cones
What makes the brand stand out from other gelato establishments in the market is their range of 18 gelato flavours that are both good for your tastebuds and waistlines... » READ MORE
4. Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan want to leave home and take to the seas once their kids grow up
Darren shared that he'll depart once the time is right, although it's unclear at what age he considers them to be independent... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com