Daily roundup: I tried this viral TikTok 'carbonara' ramen hack, here's the instant noodle brand that tasted the best — and other top stories today

1. I tried this viral TikTok 'carbonara' ramen hack on 4 different types of instant noodles to see which one tasted the best

The recipe involves mixing together ingredients such as a raw egg, Kewpie mayonnaise, grated garlic and ramen seasoning to create a thick, creamy gravy... » READ MORE

2. 'I don't even have a PayPal account': Scam leaves woman with just $7 in bank account

PHOTO: The Straits Times

She realised a PayPal user named Sonia Hernan had been transferring money out of her account without her knowledge... » READ MORE

3. This new keto-friendly cafe at Haji Lane has healthy, diabetic-safe gelatos in pandan leaf-wrapped cones

PHOTO: Instagram/ahchai86, Instagram/yongweikai

What makes the brand stand out from other gelato establishments in the market is their range of 18 gelato flavours that are both good for your tastebuds and waistlines... » READ MORE

4. Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan want to leave home and take to the seas once their kids grow up

PHOTO: Instagram/darrenlim72

Darren shared that he'll depart once the time is right, although it's unclear at what age he considers them to be independent... » READ MORE

