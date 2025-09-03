Daily roundup: I visit FOC Restaurant's new home at Keong Saik Road, here's what's on the menu — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. I visit FOC Restaurant's new home at Keong Saik Road, here's what's on the menu

After 11 years at Hongkong Street, modern Spanish eatery FOC Restaurant has moved to its new home at Keong Saik Road... » READ MORE

2. Get prata, ramen and Michelin-recognised food from this vending machine

Vending machines have come a long way from dispensing prepackaged food and beverages to offering popular bakes and even hot meals like prata in a cup... » READ MORE

3. 'I was bullied': Marcus Chin recounts being a primary school teacher

While Marcus Chin is known for being multi-talented in hosting, acting and singing, he was also once a primary school teacher... » READ MORE

4. 9-year-old boy in Thailand sets off on 30km journey to find mother after she leaves home

Worried after his mother left the house following an argument with his father, a nine-year-old boy in Thailand set off on foot to find her, undertaking what would have been a 30km journey... » READ MORE

