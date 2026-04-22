Daily roundup: IMBA Theatre opens at Gardens by the Bay, offering immersive arts experience — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. IMBA Theatre opens at Gardens by the Bay, offering immersive arts experience

Those who enjoy the arts and culture now have a new space to visit with the official opening of IMBA Theatre at Gardens by the Bay on Tuesday (April 21).

IMBA Theatre (which stands for "Immersive Media-Based Arts") — Singapore's first venue dedicated to large-scale immersive storytelling and gallery exhibitions — was unveiled by David Neo, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

Spanning more than 80,000 square feet, IMBA Theatre features a major gallery, two purpose-built black box theatres with state-of-the-art projection and sound technology, among others... » READ MORE

2. Man who thought his Rolex was fake tried to cheat retailer in deal; $89.8k watch was genuine

Thinking that the Rolex GMT Saru he bought for around €60,000 (S$89,800) was counterfeit, a man tried to cheat a retailer by exchanging it for three other Rolex watches worth over $94,000 in total.

However, the Rolex GMT Saru, which is usually worth around $120,000, turned out to be genuine... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian teen, 15, to be charged over alleged money laundering offences totalling $9,700

A 15-year-old Malaysian male teenager will be charged in court on Wednesday (April 22) for his alleged involvement in money laundering offences.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday night that they received two reports of scams involving applications of permanent residency in Singapore on April 9 and 11... » READ MORE

4. Dee Hsu blames herself for initiating Japan trip that resulted in Barbie's death: 'Why didn't I listen to my mum?'

Dee Hsu spoke about her regret towards her late sister, actress-host Barbie Hsu, in her talk show Dee Girls Talk broadcast on April 20.

The 47-year-old Taiwanese host told her longtime collaborator Kevin Tsai that she had initiated the trip to Japan in 2025, where Barbie caught the flu and subsequently died.

"Usually, Barbie would say she was tired and not want to go. But this time, she insisted we must go," she recounted... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com