Daily roundup: Indonesian pilots suspended after dozing off mid-flight - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Caught sleeping on the job: Indonesian pilots suspended after dozing off mid-flight

Two pilots have landed in hot water after they were caught sleeping on the job on a night commercial flight they were operating... » READ MORE

2. Ah Girls Go Army actress Shirli Ling becomes grandma at 34: 'Since it's already happened, I'll teach them how to face it'

Shirli Ling became a grandmother at 34.

PHOTO: Instagram/Shirli Ling

Shirli Ling shocked netizens recently when she announced that she became a grandmother at age 34... » READ MORE

3. 'You ate satay with the wrong sauces': US tourists return to Singapore to 'fix mistakes' from their first visit

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Tales From Our Pocket

Admitting to your mistakes isn't easy.

Especially when it's a subjective matter, like what to do on vacation... » READ MORE

4. Trays on the ground: Diner at Ang Mo Kio food centre appalled by overflowing used crockery at return station

PHOTO: Supplied to Shin Min Daily News

It's a pile-up of a different sort.

Patrons at a food centre in Ang Mo Kio have had to contend with overflowing shelves at crockery return stations during peak dining hours, with some trays of dirty crockery seen placed on the floor, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday (March 11)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com