Daily roundup: Israel's airstrikes on Doha an 'egregious and dangerous action', says MFA — and other top stories today

1. Israel's airstrikes on Doha an 'egregious and dangerous action': MFA

Israel's recent airstrikes on Doha are a "blatant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar", said The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sept 10... » READ MORE

2. 'Running this all alone has been exhausting': Cafe Lilac by Whisking Bakes to shutter in 2026, seeks new owner

Yet another F&B business in Singapore might be saying goodbye as local taro specialist Cafe Lilac by Whisking Bakes announced its upcoming closure next May in an Instagram post last Monday (Sept 1)... » READ MORE

3. JYP founder Park Jin-young appointed South Korea ministerial-level role to promote K-pop culture

JYP Entertainment founder and chief producer Park Jin-young has been appointed by South Korea President Lee Jae-myung to a ministerial-level position to promote K-pop culture overseas... » READ MORE

4. 'I become a mystery shopper': SM Lee reveals his personal approach to improving govt services

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has shared how he regularly looks out for ways to improve the interface of the websites of various government services... » READ MORE

