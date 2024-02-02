Daily roundup: Itzy coming to Singapore in April, these are the ticketing details — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Itzy coming to Singapore in April, these are the ticketing details

K-pop girl group Itzy is coming to Singapore for their second world tour, Born To Be, and ticketing details have been released... » READ MORE

2. 'My actual hell': Australian tourist finds Singaporeans rude, declares he will never visit again

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/MattinSydney

What's one country that you will never visit again?

For one man from Sydney, it is Singapore... » READ MORE

3. $2.20 'cai fan'? It's a miscalculation, Bukit Panjang stall owner says

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit/u/gragunov44

A plate of cai fan, that caused quite a stir on social media recently, is certainly not cheaper than those found in schools' canteens... » READ MORE

4. Wild chickens and no ketchup? UK woman lists out things that confused her when she moved to Singapore

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Jess_whitneyx

Moving to a new country brings new experiences... » READ MORE

