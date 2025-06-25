Daily roundup: J-rock band My First Story 'excited but nervous' about debut Singapore concert — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. J-rock band My First Story 'excited but nervous' about debut Singapore concert

He's performed here solo, and next month he'll be back with the full team.

Lead singer Hiro from the Japanese rock band My First Story took to the stage at Anime Festival Asia last year, and in a recent interview with AsiaOne, he told us he's looking forward to performing here with his members Nob, Teru and Kid'z in the group's first Asia tour... » READ MORE

2. 'I finally get to be a psycho': Elvin Ng's unconventional role in new fantasy drama shows his different side

Local actor Elvin Ng got to tap into a crazy and more rebellious side of himself for his latest character, a flirtatious and witchcraft-using psycho monk... » READ MORE

3. First time at Hyrox? Here's what you should know for a safe and optimal experience

Are you going for your first Hyrox event? Or thinking about participating in the near future?... » READ MORE

4. RSAF airlifts sick crewman from container ship to hospital



The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) airlifted a sick crewman on board a container ship to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Tuesday (June 24)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com