Daily roundup: Jamie Chua gives walkthrough of her luxurious 3-storey Sentosa Cove home complete with spa, gym and a conservatory — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Jamie Chua gives walkthrough of her luxurious 3-storey Sentosa Cove home complete with spa, gym and a conservatory

Singaporean socialite Jamie Chua’s swanky home in Sentosa Cove made headlines earlier this year in July.

And now you can get a sneak peek into her crib as she and her boyfriend Terence Chua revealed her three-storey, 7,800 sq ft home in a 30-minute YouTube video on Dec 23... » READ MORE

2. 'We are basically losing money selling vegetables': Hawker who sells yong tau foo at $2.50 for 10 pieces to raise prices

After trying their best to keep prices low for their elderly customers living in the area, one hawker stall at Circuit Road has had no choice but to increase it to keep up with the times.

For years, 9's Yong Tau Foo tried to sell yong tau foo for mostly 20 cents per piece — except for fried items, which are slightly more expensive... » READ MORE

3. Charlene Choi wore 8kg breast prosthetics in movie, told director she 'doesn't know how to continue living' if they were real

During the costume fitting for the new Hong Kong movie The Goldfinger, director-scriptwriter Felix Chong felt that something was missing from singer-actress Charlene Choi, who plays Zhang Jiawen in the crime thriller opposite Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung's Cheng Yiyan.

"Jiawen is quite a mature character, but Charlene still has a sense of innocence. We tried a lot of different styles for her during the fitting but still found something missing," the 54-year-old said in a recent interview for the movie with local media... » READ MORE

4. 'Like a vast ocean': Heavy rain sends diners running out of flooded Marine Parade coffee shop

It's a miserable Christmas for stall owners at a coffee shop in Marine Parade.

8world reported on Monday (Dec 25) that heavy rain caused flooding at Hua Hua Eating House in Marine Parade Central... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com