Daily roundup: Japanese star Miho Nakayama dies aged 54 — and other top stories today

1. Japanese star Miho Nakayama dies aged 54

Miho Nakayama has died at the age of 54.

According to media reports, the Japanese singer-actress was found deceased in the bathtub of her home in Shibuya, Tokyo, at around noon today (Nov 6) by a member of her management team who had visited her after she failed to show up for work... » READ MORE

2. 3 American brothers guilty of confronting porridge stall with knives

Three American brothers, who were in Singapore on holiday, have pleaded guilty to having knives with them at Orchard Plaza during a confrontation.

Albert Max Martinez-Arizala, 25, Alexis Jesus Martinez-Arizala, 21, and Alejandro Martinez-Arizala Jr, 18, on Thursday (Dec 5) each admitted to a charge of being armed with a weapon that is likely to cause death...» READ MORE

3. Want more curry sauce? McDonald's to charge for extra condiments from January

Double-dipping into your favourite sauces from McDonald's will soon cost you more.

From Jan 2, 2025, the fast-food chain will be charging extra for any additional condiments requested... » READ MORE

4. Man trapped in well in Thailand for 3 days after residents mistake his cries for ghosts

For three days, villagers living in Mae Sot district, western Thailand, heard strange noises coming from the forested area near their homes.

Believing that the mysterious sound to be from a supernatural being, fearful locals did not dare to investigate, reported Thai news outlet Thairath.

Turns out, the noises were cries for help from a Chinese man who had fallen into a 12m-deep dry water well, according to Bangkok Post... » READ MORE

