Daily roundup: Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine's Day — and other top stories today

1. Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine's Day

Never mind cutting up their clothes or chucking out their belongings, now jilted lovers can take revenge by naming a cockroach after their ex... » READ MORE

2. 'I hate Google Maps': Singaporean amazes viewers with geography knowledge on British quiz show

PHOTO: YouTube/University Challenge

A Singaporean student in London is getting to be quite a legend among those who follow a UK quiz programme... » READ MORE

3. Same same but different: Men involved in China accident drive identical cars, share birthday

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

When two men driving identical cars got into an accident on Feb 7, they discovered they had more in common than they thought... » READ MORE

4. Mark Lee's wife still gets jealous when young girls throw themselves at him

Mark Lee and Catherine Ng have been married for 23 years. PHOTO: The Straits Times

For Mark Lee, the key to a long- lasting marriage is not placing too many demands on your spouse... » READ MORE

