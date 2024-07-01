Daily roundup: Joanna Dong misses NDP rehearsal for surgery after breast cancer scare - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Joanna Dong misses NDP rehearsal for surgery after breast cancer scare

Home-grown singer Joanna Dong suffered a health scare recently and is recovering after a minor operation... » READ MORE

2. 'Very disgusting': Diners say Bedok eatery served them fish head curry with scales following stale dish complaint

Dissatisfied with the stale fish head in their curry, two diners asked for a replacement — only to find a chunk of fish scales in the new dish... » READ MORE

3. Byeon Woo-seok in Singapore: Where he was and what he said at press conference

South Korean star Byeon Woo-seok will be meeting his supporters in Singapore for the first time this evening (June 30) at his Summer Letter fanmeet... » READ MORE

4. Ben Yeo's restaurant Tan Xiang Yuan offering entire Peking duck for just $1

$1 meals are hard to come by, let alone an entire duck.

But at Tan Xiang Yuan, owned by local actor Ben Yeo, diners can get an entire Peking duck for just a dollar... » READ MORE

