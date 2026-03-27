Daily roundup: Joel Choo gets emotional, appreciates dad Zhu Houren more after being in his shoes — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Joel Choo gets emotional, appreciates dad Zhu Houren more after being in his shoes

In the recent episode of the YouTube talk show DNA where celebrity parents and their children have a chat with its host, actress Rebecca Lim, actor Joel Choo talked about how it's like pursuing the same career as his father.

The 31-year-old is the younger son of veteran actor Zhu Houren, 71. Older son Jonathan is a... » READ MORE

2. Petrol charges fall for 2nd consecutive day as Caltex, Esso, Sinopec and SPC drop prices

After nearly three weeks of consecutive increments in pump prices during weekdays, petrol prices fell for a second straight weekday as Esso, followed by Sinopec and SPC dropped their respective posted prices for petrol on Thursday (March 26).

Caltex also dropped its petrol prices in the evening, but... » READ MORE

3. Daiso to close outlet at Sembawang Shopping Centre on April 6

Another Daiso outlet in Singapore will be shuttering, the Japanese retail chain announced via social media on Sunday (March 22).

"Dear valued customers, it is with deepest regret to inform you that Daiso Sembawang Shopping Centre will cease its operations from April 6, 2026," Daiso Singapore... » READ MORE

4. 'Living in constant fear': Bishan resident raises concern over neighbour's hoarding, fears fire risk

For close to eight years, a resident in Bishan has been troubled by his neighbour's hoarding, which has obstructed the public corridor, raising concerns about a potential fire.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Wednesday (March 25), Mervyn Soh, 63, who lives at Block 134 Bishan Street 12, said the situation... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com