Daily roundup: Joey Chua and Talu Wang unfollow each other, spark break-up rumours — and other top stories today

1. ‘I wouldn’t have known about happiness without pain’: Joey Chua and Talu Wang unfollow each other, spark break-up rumours

Have Taiwanese actor Talu Wang (also known as Darren Wang) and Malaysian singer-actress Joey Chua broken up?... » READ MORE

2. '$20k to $30k would be good': Some people share how much salary they think is needed to live comfortably in Singapore

PHOTO: YouTube/Asian Boss

From reports on high rental rates to expensive cars, we all know that Singapore isn't the cheapest place to live in.

But how much should one be earning so they'd have a comfortable life here?... » READ MORE

3. '1 of the most extraordinary culinary journeys in Singapore': Restaurant run by 4 Gen Z chefs surprises US foodie

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Ericnyker

Being in your mid-twenties can be a confusing time for many career-wise.

Most are just starting out in their jobs, and are generally clueless... » READ MORE

4. 'It turned out to be illegal!' Retiree, 80, unknowingly becomes 'phantom worker' with $175 credited into CPF monthly

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

He was told "many people were doing it" and allowed a friend to utilise his personal details. In return, he received $175 credited into his Central Provident Fund (CPF) account every month... » READ MORE

