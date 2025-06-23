Daily roundup: Johor cops probe Singapore-registered car for driving against traffic on expressway — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Johor cops probe Singapore-registered car for driving against traffic on expressway

Police in Johor are investigating an incident involving a Singapore-registered vehicle travelling against traffic at the 55km mark on the Senai-Desaru Expressway.

In a statement on Sunday (June 22), Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said the incident is believed to have occurred at around 11.31am on Saturday... » READ MORE

2. Ora 07 review: A sleek and cute EV with a sense of fun

I saw an online comment from a friend the other day who said that new cars all look the same nowadays.

While there's probably some truth in that with the advent of electric vehicles (EVs) and the popularity of SUVs that mostly follow a generic shape and formula, there is also the occasional oddity that pops up every now and then that serves to break the mould... » READ MORE

3. Motorcyclist dies in accident involving truck along Admiralty Road; 3 other accidents the same day

A rash of accidents — one of them fatal — occurred on Friday (June 20), according to videos posted online.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died and another was injured following an accident along Admiralty Road towards Woodlands Centre Road at 3.15pm.... » READ MORE

4. 'A source of love, joy and kindness': Mediacorp baking show contestant dies aged 35, husband pays tribute

Michelle Goh, the owner of 2112 Bakery at Bugis, has died at the age of 35 on June 17.

The mother-of-two had joined season 2 of Mediacorp baking show 'Creme De La Creme' in 2024, and was placed sixth out of eight contestants on the show... » READ MORE

