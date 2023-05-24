Daily roundup: Jurong resident warns of 'killer structure' hanging on 22nd floor of HDB block - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Jurong resident warns of 'killer structure' hanging on 22nd floor of HDB block, says it endangers playground users

He called it a "killer structure".

It was a collection of bamboo poles and hangers used to improvise a laundry rack outside a balcony on the highest floor of a 22-storey HDB block in Jurong... » READ MORE

2. Rental scam by 'property agent': 7 groups of 'tenants' show up at Toa Payoh flat to ask for refunds

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

One man's life has been severely disrupted after his address was repeatedly used in a rental scam.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, a 70-year-old man surnamed Lin shared that a young female "tenant" showed up outside his flat at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on May 20... » READ MORE

3. Zoe Tay, 55, flaunts body in swimsuit, netizens impressed

PHOTO: Instagram/Zoe Tay

Age and ageism don't dull Zoe Tay's shine.

Last Saturday (May 20), the 55-year-old veteran actress posted photos of herself in swimwear on her social media accounts... » READ MORE

4. With no successors, famed hawker stall China Street Fritters to shutter after 81 years

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

The curtain falls on another legendary eatery in Singapore.

China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre is set to end its operations after 81 years - for real this time... » READ MORE

