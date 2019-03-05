Daily roundup: Kang Daniel breaks Instagram... again - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kang Daniel breaks Instagram.... again, after creating new account

Yes you heard it right, former Wanna One centre Kang Daniel has a new Instagram account... » READ MORE

2. Woman scammed of $4,000 after she receives phishing text

Photo: My Kyan Tan

When she received a text message from her "bank" last Thursday, Ms Kyan Tan did not suspect anything... » READ MORE

3. Man runs from NEA officers after he's caught smoking under sheltered walkway at Tanglin Shopping Centre

Photos: Facebook/ Collins Voo

A man was seen running away from National Environment Agency (NEA) officers after he was caught smoking under a sheltered walkway behind Tanglin Shopping Centre on Saturday (Mar 2)... » READ MORE

4. Couple abused maid who was caned, given insufficient food and forced to eat own vomit

Photo: The Straits Times

A sales manager wedged a funnel into the mouth of one of her maids and forced a mixture of rice and sugar down her throat after the woman complained about not having enough to eat, a court was told... » READ MORE