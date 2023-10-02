Daily roundup: Kenny Ho admits he carried corpses as illegal worker in UK before finding fame — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'It was when I worked in the hospital': Kenny Ho admits he carried corpses as illegal worker in UK before finding fame

Some celebrities had difficult lives before finding fame.

According to media reports, former Hong Kong actor Kenny Ho addressed in a recent livestream rumours of him having been an illegal worker who carried corpses when he lived in the UK in the past... » READ MORE

2. Adam Cheng's eldest daughter commits suicide, church looking for him to handle funeral matters

Veteran Hong Kong actor-singer Adam Cheng's eldest daughter Cheng On-yee died in the United States last month at the age of 55.

And according to a report by Hong Kong publication HK01 yesterday (Oct 1), the church that Cheng attended is now trying to contact Adam, 76, to handle her afterlife arrangements... » READ MORE

3. 2 men rescue woman seen standing on edge of parapet at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station

Noticing that a woman was in distress and immediate danger, two men leapt to her rescue on Sunday (Oct 1).

A video circulating on social media showed the woman standing on the edge of the parapet behind the railings at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station that afternoon... » READ MORE

4. Woman loses $30k to job scam, family now facing 'multitude of financial challenges'

A woman wanted to get a part-time job to earn some extra income, but she ended up paying a hefty price instead.

JT, 42, had received a WhatsApp message on Sept 17 from a person who claimed to be Ashley Tan from local recruitment agency The Supreme HR Advisory, her daughter Elaine Goh told AsiaOne on Monday (Oct 2)... » READ MORE

