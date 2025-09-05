Daily roundup: Kim Jong-kook marries in private ceremony, Yoo Jae-suk reportedly the emcee — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kim Jong-kook marries in private ceremony, Yoo Jae-suk reportedly the emcee

South Korean singer-host Kim Jong-kook has married his non-celebrity girlfriend.

The wedding reportedly took place this afternoon (Sept 5) at an undisclosed location in Seoul, with only family and friends in attendance.

2. 'I felt it was my duty': Pioneer MRT station manager commended for detaining man involved in outrage of modesty case

When he discovered that a man had allegedly molested a female commuter, SMRT Trains employee Tippu Sultan S Hamid sprung into action and detained the suspect until police arrived.

On Thursday (Sept 4), 60-year-old Tippu was among four public transport staff recognised for assisting the police in separate cases of outrage of modesty on the public transport network.

3. Why this Michelin chef gave up his star to turn his fine-dining restaurant into a casual eatery

Chefs from some of the most reputable fine-dining restaurants across Singapore gathered in the Grand Ballroom of Marina Bay Sands on July 24 — all keen to know if they had gotten a place in the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Such an achievement is something chef Paul Longworth has been used to experiencing since 2016 — save for during the Covid-19 pandemic — as his eatery, Rhubarb Le Restaurant at Duxton Hill, had received a Michelin star for 10 consecutive years. Rhubarb Le Restaurant was also part of the first batch of eateries to be in Singapore's Michelin Guide during its inaugural edition in 2016.

4. Byeon Woo-seok and Lee Kwang-soo join Yoo Jae-suk in new Netflix variety show

New campers are joining the crew.

South Korean stars Byeon Woo-seok and Lee Kwang-soo will be joining Yoo Jae-suk in his upcoming Netflix variety show Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!.

The streaming giant broke the news on their social media accounts today (Sept 4) with profile shots of the new cast members.

