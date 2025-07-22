Daily roundup: Kite string rips through clothes and bag strap, nearly strangles motorcyclist on KL highway — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kite string rips through clothes and bag strap, nearly strangles motorcyclist on KL highway

The Singapore Police Force's Airport Police Division (APD) and Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) have been piloting a new police patrol robot named Gibson since early July.

This indoor robot, which was built to enhance police presence and improve officers' mobility, can also be used as a means of transport... » READ MORE

2. MOM probes alleged fake injury claim by Sumo Salad employee amid police probe into owner’s death

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Monday (July 21) that it was looking into a fraudulent work injury claim made against EatGreen, the operator of eatery Sumo Salad... » READ MORE

3. Chinese actor Zhang Yiyang revealed to have been executed for murder of 16-year-old girlfriend

Chinese actor Zhang Yiyang was recently revealed to have been executed by a firing squad in December last year for killing his 16-year-old girlfriend... » READ MORE

4. Long John Silver's slowly shifts to 24/7 operations, here are 4 outlets now open round the clock

Often feel peckish in the middle of the night? Long John Silver's has got your back.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (July 19), the fast food chain shared that they have progressively been shifting to 24-hour operations since March... » READ MORE

