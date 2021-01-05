Daily roundup: La La Land actress Emma Stone is preggers with first child — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. La La Land actress Emma Stone is preggers with first child

The 32-year-old Hollywood actress can be seen cradling her baby bump while out on a walk with a friend... » READ MORE

2. Food delivery rider scolds condo security guards despite parking in the wrong place

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook via Complaint Singapore

"You don't understand LTA law," he continued while pointing at one of the security guards... » READ MORE

3. We tried McDonald's new Mala McShaker fries and it's addictively good

PHOTO: AsiaOne

The spice is really pungent though. Once we started shaking, the smell of mala permeated the room, to the disgust of my non-mala loving friends... » READ MORE

4. 'I tried to distract myself but ended up neglecting my wife': Lee Teng opens up about how the couple dealt with the miscarriage​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Screengrab from meWATCH

The 37-year-old admitted to fellow host Quan Yi Fong that the miscarriage became a "wake-up call" for him to take care of his wife... » READ MORE

