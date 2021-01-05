Daily roundup: La La Land actress Emma Stone is preggers with first child — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. La La Land actress Emma Stone is preggers with first child
The 32-year-old Hollywood actress can be seen cradling her baby bump while out on a walk with a friend... » READ MORE
2. Food delivery rider scolds condo security guards despite parking in the wrong place
"You don't understand LTA law," he continued while pointing at one of the security guards... » READ MORE
3. We tried McDonald's new Mala McShaker fries and it's addictively good
The spice is really pungent though. Once we started shaking, the smell of mala permeated the room, to the disgust of my non-mala loving friends... » READ MORE
4. 'I tried to distract myself but ended up neglecting my wife': Lee Teng opens up about how the couple dealt with the miscarriage
The 37-year-old admitted to fellow host Quan Yi Fong that the miscarriage became a "wake-up call" for him to take care of his wife... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com