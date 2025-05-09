Daily roundup: Lee Chae-min recounts surprising Crushology 101 cast and crew with how much he perspired on set — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lee Chae-min recounts surprising Crushology 101 cast and crew with how much he perspired on set

Does it ever feel like the summer heat is out to get everyone?

In a recent interview with AsiaOne, South Korean actor Lee Chae-min talked about a scene in his new K-drama Crushology 101 that was special to him... » READ MORE

2. 'I broke down in tears every day': Emotional role in new drama leaves Cheryl Chou drained

Local actress Cheryl Chou recently faced the toughest challenge in her acting career, playing a woman whose husband died just one month into their marriage... » READ MORE

3. Man seeks apology from cyclist who slapped son after collision at Tampines junction

After his son was slapped in a road rage incident, this father isn't too keen on turning the other cheek... » READ MORE

4. Want something for mum that aren't flowers or chocolates? Here are some practical Mother's Day gifts

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and it's time for us to show the superwomen in our lives that we care... » READ MORE

