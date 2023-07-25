Daily roundup: Lee Hsien Yang issued Pofma order over Facebook post on Ridout Road, SPH Media - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lee Hsien Yang issued Pofma order over Facebook post on Ridout Road, SPH Media

Mr Lee Hsien Yang has been asked to carry a correction notice on a Facebook post he made on Sunday (July 23) which commented on the Ridout Road saga... » READ MORE

2. Elderly woman appeals for help after daughter transferred $130k out of their joint bank accounts

Blood isn't always thicker than water.

An elderly woman learnt that the hard way when she discovered that her retirement fund had been depleted by her youngest daughter who transferred $130,000 out of their joint bank accounts... » READ MORE

3. 'I told my mum I was very uncomfortable': Ya Hui recalls private tutor touching her inappropriately when she was a teen

Growing up in Singapore, many of us have had private tutors hired by our parents during our school days.

Back then, our greatest fears involving them were likely that the tuition wouldn't help us improve our grades, but local actress Ya Hui had a very different concern when a male tutor she had in secondary school touched her inappropriately, masking it as encouragement... » READ MORE

4. From chub to chic: Hawker drops 26kg in 10 months before launching stall

Opening a hawker stall is serious business.

Usually, one would have to plan ahead and invest money and time. But one hawker went the extra mile to lose weight before venturing into the F&B business... » READ MORE

