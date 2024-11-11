Daily roundup: Leonardo DiCaprio throws star-studded party to celebrate 50th birthday — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio throws star-studded party to celebrate 50th birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio threw a star-studded party with free-flowing Champagne to celebrate his 50th birthday.

The Titanic star — who marks the milestone on Monday (Nov 11) — hosted a glitzy bash at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday night... » READ MORE

2. No evidence attack on St Joseph's Church priest was religiously motivated; man to be charged on Nov 11

The singing of hymns was interrupted by the cries and screams of frightened children when a 37-year-old man suddenly stabbed Catholic priest Reverend Christopher Lee at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah on Saturday evening (Nov 9).... » READ MORE

3. Woman scans QR code at Jollibee for free ice cream, gets charged $8 mobile service subscription fee

A woman scanned a QR code at Jollibee for a free ice cream, only to find she had subscribed to a service that charged her $7.99 on her Singtel bill... » READ MORE

4. 'All good things will come to an end': Family-run furniture business Lim's Holland Village to close after 50 years

In May this year, the iconic Thambi Magazine Store in Holland Village made the news after its owner announced it was closing for good.

And now, another local family business with a long-standing history in Singapore's retail scene will be waving goodbye to its patrons... » READ MORE

