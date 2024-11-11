'All good things will come to an end': Family-run furniture business Lim's Holland Village to close after 50 years

In May this year, the iconic Thambi Magazine Store in Holland Village made the news after its owner announced it was closing for good.

And now, another local family business with a long-standing history in Singapore's retail scene will be waving goodbye to its patrons.

Lim's Holland Village will soon be shutting its doors after operating for 50 years. In addition to its Holland Village store, the business also has an outlet at Joo Chiat Road and a warehouse in Henderson.

The local furniture company announced on social media last Tuesday (Nov 5) that its last month of operations will be in early 2025.

"It's the end of the Lim's era. Saying goodbye was not an easy decision and we are beyond grateful," the in-photo caption read.

In the post, second-generation owners Diana Lim, Rachel Lim and Audrey Lim thanked those who've supported the business over the years.

"On behalf of our late father, we would like to extend our thanks for letting Lim’s into your homes," the caption read.

They also mentioned that it was time for them to move on with their own chapters. No other reasons for closure were given in their announcement.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lim's Holland Village for more information.

The owners took time to look back on the progress made since the business first began and noted what an incredible journey it has been.

"But alas, all good things will come to an end," they said.

With the business closing its final chapter early next year, Lim's Holland Village invited its patrons back for a final goodbye.

It will be holding a closing sale at both Holland Village and Joo Chiat outlets, from 10am to 7pm daily.

From functional wares to gifts for the upcoming festive season, this is a chance to bring some home pieces that might have been on your wish list.

50 years of history

According to its website, Lim's Holland Village was founded by the late Lim Choo Kuan in the 1970s, though the business' first shop was actually in Changi Village.

Back then, the business was run by the late founder and his wife. The couple would even bring their eldest daughter Diana to work.

However, after frequently passing through Holland Village to deliver products to his customers, Lim was apparently "charmed by the area", the website shared.

Lim and his late brother eventually co-founded the now-defunct Lim's Arts and Craft in Holland Village.

In 2016, he, along with his three children, then founded Lim's Holland Village.

In a separate post, the three women reminisced about the store's past and their late father's devotion to running the family business.

Whether going for sourcing trips or forging relations with craftsmen, he poured his heart and soul to his work, they shared.

"Over the past five decades, our late father devoted himself to growing Lim's into Singapore's go-to furniture and decor stores, synonymous with Holland Village," the in-photo caption read.

In the comments section of some of its social media posts announcing its closure, people expressed their shock and dismay at the news, with some noting how the store had such strong sentimental value for them.

"I'm absolutely gutted. You are a legend. I have loved your shop since I was a little girl in the 70s wandering around dreaming about your beautiful pieces," wrote one commenter.

The shop even has patrons from overseas, with one user saying: "This is such sad news. I even have your lovely things in my UK home."

Another user, a Malaysian, wrote: "Saddest news ever. Can the next generation take over please? I am a Malaysian living in Brunei and have many happy memories with the pieces I have bought from your awesome shop."

Address:

395 Joo Chiat Road, S427627, 10am to 7pm daily

211 Holland Avenue, #02-01 Singapore 278967, 10am to 7pm daily

[[nid:682705]]

amierul@asiaone.com