Daily roundup: Local actors past and present gather for Mid-Autumn Festival reunion — and other top stories today

1. Local actors past and present gather for Mid-Autumn Festival reunion

The annual tradition continues, with around 40 local current and former TV actors and production staff having a reunion over Mid-Autumn...» READ MORE

2. We look inside Pope Francis' Punggol residence - what has gelato to do with it?

Some may find comfort of home in a tub of gelato — and it appears Pope Francis isn't too different.

To welcome the 87-year-old pontiff, a fridge in his residence in Singapore was stocked with the icy treats...» READ MORE

3. More 3-room resale flats change hands at $800k and higher in 2024

This year saw more three-room flats being resold at high prices.

According to Shin Min Daily News, resale records showed a spike in the number of three-room flats that changed hands for at least $800,000... » READ MORE

4. Hong Kong martial arts actor Norman Chui dies aged 73, wife also dies few days later

Veteran Hong Kong martial arts actor Norman Chui died in Beijing on Sept 1.

According to Hong Kong media, the 73-year-old suffered from oesophageal cancer and his wife, who was 30 years younger, died a few days after...» READ MORE

