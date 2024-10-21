Daily roundup: This local bar has insect-topped cocktails for Halloween — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'It's creepy-crawly season': This local bar has insect-topped cocktails for Halloween

Grasshoppers or crickets? Have your pick.

Halloween is around the corner and Chupitos, a bar located in Clarke Quay, has decided to spruce up its menu just for the occasion... » READ MORE

2. 'Unit was extremely dirty': Landlord furious after tenant allegedly sublets 2-room Kallang flat to over 10 people

A month after renting out her two-room Jalan Batu flat to a foreign student, a woman returned to find the unit in a mess, and new bunk beds and mattresses brought in.

The 60-year-old landlord, surnamed Luo, told Shin Min Daily News that in February, a property agent had connected her with two students claiming to be from Sri Lanka and visiting Singapore for their internships... » READ MORE

3. $10 million Toto jackpot today following 3 draws with no winners

An estimated $10 million is up for grabs at today's Toto draw after the past three draws saw no winners.

According to Singapore Pools' website, the prize money snowballed from $1.2 million on Oct 10, to $2.9 million on Oct 14 and $5.6 million on the last draw on Oct 17 with no winners for the Group 1 prize... » READ MORE

4. 'It'll be his wedding hongbao': Christopher Lee wins Golden Bell award over younger brother, says he'll give latter $4,000 prize money

Christopher Lee emerged victorious in a battle between brothers at the Golden Bell Awards last night (Oct 19), winning Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film over his younger brother Frederick.

Christopher was nominated for his performance as indigenous Amis public defender Tong Bao-ju in the legal drama Port of Lies (2023)... » READ MORE

