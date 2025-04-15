Daily roundup: Loss of global stability means unprecedented uncertainty for Singapore, says SM Lee — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. SM Lee: Loss of global stability means unprecedented uncertainty for Singapore

The recent US-imposed tariffs have caused an unstable external environment, which has led to unprecedented uncertainty for Singapore, according to Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On Monday (April 14), SM Lee addressed the tariffs' impact on Singapore and stated that uncertainty is high, and over the next five to 10 years

2. Lotus introduces the Emira Turbo SE to Singapore

Lotus' last ever fully internal combustion engine (ICE) model, the Emira, is now available as the Emira Turbo SE in Singapore.

The Emira was first introduced here in Singapore

3. 'I don't have the luxury to just do things I love': Andie Chen gets real about balancing passion, finances and family

In a recent video uploaded to his Instagram account, Singaporean actor Andie Chen had a confession to make: He hasn't been happy with his career for a while now.

The 39-year-old, who has two children with his actress wife Kate Pang

4. Singaporean households to receive $500 CDC vouchers from May 13

Singaporean households will receive $500 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers on May 13.

$250 can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other $250 will be eligible for use at participating supermarkets

