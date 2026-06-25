Daily roundup: LTA to hike fee for Malaysian cross-border taxis from $2 a month to $15 per trip — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. LTA to hike fee for Malaysian cross-border taxis from $2 a month to $15 per trip

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will soon increase the vehicle permit fee for Malaysia-registered cross-border taxis to $15 for each entry into Singapore, effective Jan 1, 2027... » READ MORE

2. Im-purr-essive record: This cat has predicted 21 World Cup match results accurately

Football fever is on and a "psychic" tuxedo cat has taken the internet by storm with its foretelling of 21 World Cup match results... » READ MORE

3. No 'servants': Maid allegedly turned away from condo gym due to estate rules; Home cries foul

A domestic helper was allegedly told that she will not have access to the gym at the condominium where she works and lives in, as a clause in the estate's by-law explicitly prohibits them from doing so... » READ MORE

4. Chinese actors now required to use real names, so who are Ding Zhoujie, Sun Fanqing, Zhang Jiawei?

The names Ding Zhoujie and Sun Fanqing may sound unfamiliar to you, but if you're a C-drama fan, you would likely know these celebrities.

Chinese actors are now required to use their real names as part of a new rule recently announced by three media associations in the country... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com