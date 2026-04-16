Daily roundup: LTA seizes 100 non-compliant active mobility devices in March — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. LTA seizes 100 non-compliant active mobility devices in March

A total of 308 active mobility-related offences were detected during various enforcement operations conducted by the Land Transport Authority in March.

During the operations, some 100 non-compliant devices were also seized.... » READ MORE

2. Can't even apply lipstick? Poster in trains about personal grooming in public divides netizens

If you've been observant, you may have noticed new signages on board MRT trains during your daily commute.

In particular, a sign warning passengers against grooming in public - featuring a cartoon character putting on makeup and another clipping their nails - has been the target of much debate... » READ MORE

3. Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur surge in popularity as holiday spots for Singapore families, data shows

The June school holidays are nearly upon us, and many Singaporeans have been planning family trips.

According to search data from travel platform Booking.com, families in Singapore are showing an interest in destinations closer to home... » READ MORE

4. Mark Lee, Christopher Lee, Hsu Hsiao-shun reveal highs and lows of being an 'uncle'

Mark Lee, Christopher Lee and Hsu Hsiao-shun are not worried about having a mid-life crisis, because it's all about facing it with a positive mindset.

Speaking to local media yesterday (April 14) while promoting their new Taiwanese comedy film Uncle Odyssey, they shared their perspective on ageing... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com