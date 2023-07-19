Daily roundup: Lured by cheap drinks online, woman loses nearly $200k after downloading fake shopping app — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lured by cheap drinks online, woman loses nearly $200k after downloading fake shopping app

All she wanted was to buy some drinks, but she ended up being scammed of almost $200,000 via several fraudulent bank transfers... » READ MORE

2. This tourist thinks Singaporeans only dress formally after seeing 'everyone walking around in suit and tie'

Unless they're going to work or somewhere fancy, it's not uncommon to see Singaporeans in shorts, slippers and a casual T-shirt — anything to beat the sweltering, tropical heat... » READ MORE

3. 'They should spend all their money on themselves': Chen Hanwei doesn't want parents to leave inheritance to him

When it comes to money, local veteran actor Chen Hanwei said that he and his family view it as a "worldly possession".

And thus, Hanwei wants his parents, who are in their eighties, to spend it all on themselves — instead of leaving it to their children — to enjoy the fruits of their labour... » READ MORE

4. Nicholas Tse photographed with son Lucas, 16, after nearly a decade

While some celebs bask in the limelight, others are more private about their personal lives.

Just take Nicholas Tse for example... » READ MORE

