Daily roundup: Major tech glitch leaves thousands stranded at Malaysia's borders — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Major tech glitch leaves thousands stranded at Malaysia's borders

Thousands of people were left stranded in long queues at many of Malaysia's border entry points all across the country after a technical glitch crashed the entire immigration system on Thursday (May 28) morning... » READ MORE

2. At this immersive ocean experience, I learn why it's important to conserve marine life

When talking about the ocean and marine life, Singapore isn't the first place to come to mind.

But as an island nation, our country is actually surrounded by waters filled with diverse biodiversity and intricate ecosystems... » READ MORE

3. Rurusama recounts doing screaming scenes for new microdrama: 'I thought I was going to pass out'

As a rookie actress, Rurusama made sure she has memorised her scripts, interpreted her characters and practised her expressions well before the camera rolled.... » READ MORE

4. Singapore and Vietnam ink deals on advanced manufacturing, judicial and training cooperation

Singapore and Vietnam on Friday (May 29) inked new agreements that will strengthen co-operation in areas such as advanced manufacturing, doctoral training and the judiciary.... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com