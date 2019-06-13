Daily roundup: Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announces retirement - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announces retirement

"Today everyone know more or less my intention for calling this press conference. I would like to announce that I'm retiring from the sport after 19 years," said the 36-year-old during a packed press conference at the Menara KBS... » READ MORE

2. You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat

PHOTO: Pixabay

80 per cent of Singaporeans live in HDB flats, and many of us grew up playing with the stray cats in the void deck and trying to imagine the lives of the people in the blocks opposite... » READ MORE

3. Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat

PHOTO: Weibo

They were once dubbed Hong Kong's golden couple, so why did Idy Chan and Chow Yun Fat break up all those years ago? The 59-year-old actress, best known for her iconic role as Little Dragon Girl in the Return of the Condor Heroes... » READ MORE

4. $4.50 durian buffet and other durian buffet promotions to catch this season

PHOTO: Facebook/KingFruitsDurian

We're in peak durian season now and almost every durian store is bursting at the seams with an unending line of customers snagging up their favourite fruit... » READ MORE