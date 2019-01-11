Daily roundup: Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
One moment, she was walking through a carpark. The next, she found herself tossed up onto a car's hood... » READ MORE
2. 'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
For Frederick Lee, his acting career was never smooth-sailing and gigs were hard to come by. And while one might think there could be some envy at being overshadowed by... » READ MORE
3. Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Company director Jia Xiaofeng was given three months' jail yesterday and fined $5,400 over a case of illegal broadcasts of Premier League football and other entertainment content... » READ MORE
4. Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
The Eight Riversuites resident, Mr Erramalli Ramesh, was very remorseful when he met senior security supervisor Steven Heng, said a security industry association leader present at the meeting... » READ MORE