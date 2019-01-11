Daily roundup: Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident

One moment, she was walking through a carpark. The next, she found herself tossed up onto a car's hood... » READ MORE

2. 'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick

PHOTO: Instagram/fredodedoo, Instagram/aiainbaby

For Frederick Lee, his acting career was never smooth-sailing and gigs were hard to come by. And while one might think there could be some envy at being overshadowed by... » READ MORE

3. Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices

PHOTO: The New Paper

Company director Jia Xiaofeng was given three months' jail yesterday and fined $5,400 over a case of illegal broadcasts of Premier League football and other entertainment content... » READ MORE

4. Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The Eight Riversuites resident, Mr Erramalli Ramesh, was very remorseful when he met senior security supervisor Steven Heng, said a security industry association leader present at the meeting... » READ MORE